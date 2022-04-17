MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $416.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.51 and a 200-day moving average of $450.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

