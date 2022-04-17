MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $86,758,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $74,638,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in MongoDB by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,274,000 after purchasing an additional 136,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $18.74 on Friday, hitting $416.50. 551,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,056. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of -87.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.51 and a 200-day moving average of $450.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

