Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 395 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 395 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 395.23.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.