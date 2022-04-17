Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 950 ($12.38) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.89) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of WPP to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,475 ($19.22) to GBX 1,250 ($16.29) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,263.80 ($16.47).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 978 ($12.74) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,057.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,076.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 868.80 ($11.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.05).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.62), for a total value of £1,107,167.05 ($1,442,750.91). Also, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,033 ($13.46) per share, for a total transaction of £10,330 ($13,461.04).

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

