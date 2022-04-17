Morgan Stanley Upgrades GAP (NYSE:GPS) to “Hold”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $14.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,514,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,237. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. GAP has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in GAP in the third quarter worth $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.