Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Performance Food Group worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 3,046.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,320 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 54,530 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 560,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,335 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,987,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 428,579 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

PFGC stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock worth $778,110 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.