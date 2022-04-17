Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.18 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $144.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

