Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of IAA worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 41.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of IAA by 5.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of IAA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of IAA by 21.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Kamin purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $935,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.70. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.