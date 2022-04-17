Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,541,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $209.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.94 and a 200-day moving average of $191.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

