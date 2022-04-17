Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Landstar System worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.77.

LSTR stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

