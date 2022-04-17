Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 667 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,770 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 529,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,349,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $74.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

Post Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.