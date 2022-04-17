Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Domo worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Domo by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Domo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $1,307,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

