Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American International Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,543,000 after acquiring an additional 400,850 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,965,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $63.03 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

