My DeFi Pet Hits One Day Volume of $2.07 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.67 or 0.07526935 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,664.09 or 0.99993970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00049553 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

