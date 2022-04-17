Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.06 Million

Brokerages expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOVGet Rating) to announce sales of $60.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.50 million. Myovant Sciences reported sales of $24.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $217.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.35 million to $228.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $388.40 million, with estimates ranging from $335.20 million to $441.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOVGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.

MYOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,958. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $33,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $351,921 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

