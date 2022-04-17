Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) PT Lowered to $12.00 at SVB Leerink

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $33,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $351,921 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $6,461,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 60,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

