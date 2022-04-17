National Bankshares Cuts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$21.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.98.

TSE:ARX opened at C$17.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.49. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.28 and a 12 month high of C$18.20.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.3399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

