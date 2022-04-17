Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.32 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $11.32 million and $19,484.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001239 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002954 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010387 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,289,500 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.