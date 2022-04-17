Nestree Hits Market Cap of $88.61 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $88.61 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,812.25 or 0.99985999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00059003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00024694 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001949 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

