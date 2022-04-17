Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

