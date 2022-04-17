Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $973.19 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002475 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.29 or 0.07489848 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,726.04 or 0.99769486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 987,466,031 coins and its circulating supply is 987,465,432 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

