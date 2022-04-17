New BitShares Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a total market cap of $34.92 million and approximately $868,366.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00045892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.22 or 0.07569427 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,391.31 or 0.99940217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052405 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

