NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,164,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.