Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $415.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.20. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.77 and a 52 week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

