Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,950. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.