Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NorthWestern worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Sidoti downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

