Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 249.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.36%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 1,043.01%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

