Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $50.45 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.42.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

