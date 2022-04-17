Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,170 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

VAC stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $133.49 and a one year high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 139.50 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.93.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

