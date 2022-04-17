Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,297.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 52,920 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $62.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

