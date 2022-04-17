Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $845,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,347,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 523,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after buying an additional 327,833 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 244,495 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,480,000.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

