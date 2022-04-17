Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.07 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $196.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

