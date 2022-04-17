Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.23 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after purchasing an additional 54,232 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL opened at $176.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

