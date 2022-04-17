Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.200-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NUE opened at $165.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $166.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.33.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 701,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 31,368 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Nucor by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

