Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:NVCT opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

In other news, CEO Ron Bentsur bought 7,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $128,650.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.

