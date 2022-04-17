Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Up 55.6% in March

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JLS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 5,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,529. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.