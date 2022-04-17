Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Up 55.6% in March

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE JLS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 5,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,529. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $21.49.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.