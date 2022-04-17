OAX (OAX) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

OAX (OAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One OAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OAX has traded down 12% against the dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $43,694.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

