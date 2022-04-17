Oddz Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $219,163.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.88 or 0.07554454 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,384.35 or 0.99899620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052295 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

