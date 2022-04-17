ODUWA (OWC) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

ODUWA (OWC) traded 79.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $10,007.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,395.01 or 0.99882298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00059653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00024718 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001965 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000713 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

