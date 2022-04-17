Omni Price Hits $3.32 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00008280 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.87 million and $830.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,336 coins and its circulating supply is 563,020 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

