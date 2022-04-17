Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ONCR. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. Oncorus has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 5.05.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Oncorus will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 39.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Oncorus by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oncorus during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Oncorus by 84.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Oncorus by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 361,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

