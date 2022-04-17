Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.20 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,670,516,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $587,723,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344,821 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,703,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,377 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.