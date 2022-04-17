Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Orange in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orange’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Orange alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

NYSE ORAN opened at $12.24 on Friday. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Orange by 6.7% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 96,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 291.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 103,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 77,070 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 86.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 259,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 120,457 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 556,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 338,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange (Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.