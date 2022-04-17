OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Lifted to Outperform at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. ATB Capital currently has C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.05.

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$686.98 million and a P/E ratio of -6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.30.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

