Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,546 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 38.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

