Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.29. Otonomy shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 100,058 shares traded.

OTIC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $126.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,968 shares of company stock valued at $59,965 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

