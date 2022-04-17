Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,700

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,367.00.

Oxford Instruments stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $37.28.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

