Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,093,000 after buying an additional 54,953 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after buying an additional 81,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,084,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,623,000 after buying an additional 30,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays cut shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.77.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.76. Dover Co. has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.