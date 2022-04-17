Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,503 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Amcor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 759,913 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Amcor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 242,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 150,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Amcor Profile (Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.