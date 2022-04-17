Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PGRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.65 and a beta of 1.11. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -344.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.